Hear Melissa Etheridge's "new" song from upcoming Broadway musical

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

By Andrea Dresdale

Ahead of her upcoming Broadway musical Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Melissa Etheridge has put out a previously unreleased song that's featured in the show.

The song, which has been heavily bootlegged through the years, is called "Juliet." It's about a girl who is the object of speculation by boys and by her parents: She doesn't seem to have a boyfriend, so they all want to know who her "Romeo" is.

Melissa, who's played "Juliet" live many times, explained in a fan-shot performance of it on June 23 that she never released the song because "it was about a lesbian bar." "I wasn't out at that time," she laughed. "Nobody was!"

Melissa will perform "Juliet" live in the Broadway show, which will debut with a nine-week residency at New York's famed Circle in the Square Theater on September 14; the official opening night is Thursday, September 28. Tickets are on sale now via Telecharge.com.

The off-Broadway version of the show, written by Melissa and her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, ran last year. It featured the Grammy-winning singer telling her life story, interspersed with live musical performances. It's not clear what, if anything, will change in the Broadway version.

The show opens just a few weeks after the publication of Melissa's new memoir, Talking to My Angels, which comes out September 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!