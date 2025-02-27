Hear Halsey cover The Rolling Stones in an animated short film for Chipotle

Halsey has recorded a new version of a classic song by The Rolling Stones for a new short film that serves as an ad for Chipotle.

The animated film, which premiered on Roblox on Wednesday, showcases how important farms and the farming community are when it comes to providing ingredients to the restaurant chain. It's soundtracked by Halsey's take on the Stones' 1967 song "She's a Rainbow." The lyrics "She comes in colors everywhere/ she combs her hair/ she's like a rainbow" are heard as we see colorful organic plants, crops and flowers sprout up and get delivered to Chipotle restaurants.

As part of the film's release, Chipotle is donating $2 million to four leading universities to support the future of farming.

Halsey posted behind-the-scenes footage of herself recording the song and wrote on Instagram, "Reimagined one of my favorite songs 'She's a Rainbow' by The Rolling Stones for @chipotle's new animated short film, Unfolded. Getting to cover this song in collaboration with Chipotle to bring attention to sustainable agriculture has been such a fun process."

In the footage, Halsey gets into the '60s vibe of the tune by singing in front of a psychedelic backdrop wearing a hippie-style peasant dress and retro-looking makeup.

Meanwhile, Halsey continues to tease her new song, "safeword," which is arriving Thursday at noon. In the latest series of S&M-themed photos promoting the song, Halsey poses as a leather-clad dominatrix, eating a cherry off the top of an ice cream sundae on a tray balanced on the back of a person who's on all fours, wearing a gimp suit.

The caption reads, "Just say the safeword when you’ve had enough."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.