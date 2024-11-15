Risk of heart disease increases when sitting, not moving for more than 10 hours, study says

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

ATLANTA — According to data from research, while sitting around won’t necessarily kill you, it could have an impact on your health in the future.

According to Cardiologist Dr. Harlan Krum-Holz, the risk for health issues for people who sit for more than 10 and a half hours per day without moving are alarming.

The study was published in the journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“The amount of time spent sitting and not moving seems is highly predictive of your risk of having heart disease and some of these unfortunate events,” Holz said.

According to the Atlanta-based CDC, Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease. Officials say 371,506 people died from Coronary heart disease in 2022.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups,” CDC officials add.