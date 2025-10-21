Cherokee County Health Department offers free breast exams for women

By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — The Cherokee County Health Department is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free breast exams Tuesday at its Woodstock and Canton locations.

The event is open to women ages 40 to 64, as well as anyone who has noticed a concerning change and wants to get checked. Eligible participants can also enroll in the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, which covers the cost of a mammogram.

Appointments are required at the Woodstock location, while the Canton office is accepting walk-ins.

