He really *does* feel like dancing: Jason Mraz is competing on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'

ABC/Andrew Eccles

By Andrea Dresdale

Maybe Jason Mraz's recent hit "I Feel Like Dancing" should have been the tip off: He's joined the cast of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

As revealed on Wednesday, September 13 on ABC's Good Morning America, Jason will be dancing with pro Daniella Karagach.

The Grammy-winning singer may do pretty well in the competition: In the video for "I Feel Like Dancing," he shows off some pretty fancy footwork. Also, he's friendly with season 25 second-place finisher Lindsey Stirling -- she appears in the video -- so maybe she's given him some tips.

Joining Jason in the ballroom this season are celebrities like actress Alyson HanniganBrady Bunch alum Barry Williams, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, reality star Ariana Madix, singer/actress Jamie Lynn Spears and model Tyson Beckford.

Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host the show, alongside former pro and judge Julianne Hough, a two-time Mirrorball champ. Derek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are back as judges.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 on ABC and Disney+.

