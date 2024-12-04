Harry Styles' Pleasing launches new capsule collection with fashion label behind his viral cardigan

In 2020, Harry Styles started a TikTok trend when he wore a patchwork knitted cardigan by the fashion label JW Anderson during a rehearsal for an appearance on NBC's TODAY show. Harry has now teamed with the label for a new collection for his own Pleasing lifestyle brand.

Vogue reports that Harry, who's become friendly with the label's Jonathan Anderson, has released the Pleasing x JW Anderson collection, which includes clothing, accessories and four different colors of metallic nail polish. The clothing and accessories feature star and balloon motifs, but there is also a key ring in the shape of, um, genitalia.

The naughty key ring costs a whopping $290, while the most expensive item in the collection, a leather bag, goes for just under a thousand bucks. However, you can get one bottle of nail polish for $20.

Pleasing creative director Harry Lambert tells Vogue, "[Harry and I] both love Jonathan's aesthetic and the humor and joy shown within JW Anderson collections is something that really resonates with Pleasing."

