Harry Styles debuts new buzzcut at Las Vegas Sphere U2 concert

After blurry pictures were shared earlier this month, we now have clear proof that Harry Styles has shaved his head. In new photos obtained by TMZ, Harry is captured with girlfriend Taylor Russell at a recent U2 concert at Las Vegas Sphere. He's seen standing behind Taylor, holding a hand on her shoulder as they sway back and forth.

While it's not been confirmed which concert Harry attended, it could've been the November 2 show. That night, U2 frontman Bono surprised fans by singing an excerpt from Harry's song "Sign of the Times" during the performance of "All I Want is You."

“Stop your crying / sign of the times,” Bono sang.

He previously ad-libbed Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" the night Ed attended the show, so perhaps that's a tell that Harry attended on the night of November 2.

