Harry Styles adds new European dates to Together, Together tour, sets UK venue record

Demand for Harry Styles tickets has prompted the singer to add several new dates to his upcoming Together, Together tour, setting records in his home country.

Harry has added two nights in Amsterdam and four nights in London the tour, which features a limited number of cities played over multiple nights. With the addition of the new shows at London's Wembley Stadium, he will now perform a total of 10 dates at the iconic venue.

According to Billboard, the added shows make Harry the solo artist with the most dates at Wembley in the same calendar year. The record was previously set by Taylor Swift, who famously once dated Harry, after she played eight shows there in 2024.

Harry also ties Coldplay's all-time record at the venue: They performed 10 Wembley shows on their Music of the Spheres tour in 2024.

As a solo artist, Harry sold out Wembley twice in 2022 and four times in 2023.

Harry's tour dates come in support of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which will be out March 6. An AMEX presale for the new dates starts Jan. 28 for fans who preordered the new album before midnight on Jan. 24. The general onsale date is Jan. 30 via Harry's website.

