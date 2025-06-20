'Hamilton' star says Madonna came to show, spent entire time on her iPad

When Hamilton was the hottest ticket on Broadway, celebrities flocked to see it — but it appears some of those celebrities were more captivated by the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical than others.

Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, host Andy Cohen asked Anthony Ramos a series of questions about the scariest situations he's found himself in. Questions included the scariest audition he ever had and the actor who he was most scared to share a scene with — that was Liam Neeson, by the way.

Cohen then asked, "Who was the most terrifying celebrity to spot in the audience during your Hamilton days?"

Ramos, who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the musical, answered, "The most terrifying was Madonna, with her iPad in her face. She was like this the whole time" — and mimed looking down at his lap.

Ramos added, "I'm like, 'Damn, shorty, if you're not enjoying it that much, yo, you know the door's right there, you ain't gotta stay here.'"

In addition to Hamilton, Ramos appeared in A Star Is Born, In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and last year's hit action film Twisters.

