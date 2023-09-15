Halsey teases new music, buys second multimillion-dollar property in three months

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

By Andrea Dresdale

Halsey is busy working on a new album, but they're also wheeling and dealing in the LA real estate market.

On Instagram Thursday, Haley posted a photo of themselves along with a collection of other images and videos, some of which featured activities with their son, Ender.

Halsey captioned it, "Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years."

When Halsey does put out their new album, it will indeed be their fifth release in 10 years — less than that, actually. Their debut, Badlands, came out in 2015.

Meanwhile, according to The Robb Report, Halsey just paid $5 million for a Spanish colonial revival home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. This comes just three months after they bought a bungalow in Laurel Canyon for $2.5 million: $700,000 over the asking price.

Before those purchases, Halsey had unloaded their 5-acre estate near Calabasas for nearly $12 million.

Halsey's new 6,000-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a sun deck and bath house, a "dining pavilion," a three-car garage and a home theater with a "starry-night-sky" ceiling.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

