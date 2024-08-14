Halsey talks new boyfriend Avan Jogia: "We're the right fit"

The second part of Halsey's interview on the podcast SHE MD, co-hosted by the singer's own OBGYN, is now available. In it, she opens up about how she treated her depression, and her new boyfriend, Canadian actor Avan Jogia, who she calls "exceptional" for wanting to be involved with someone who has as much baggage as she does.

"It's challenging. It's funny, because I'm not a single woman, but I'm a single mom. I'm in a relationship and it's been exceptional," says Halsey. "When I met my partner, I was a single mom and I thought I was on my deathbed, basically."

Halsey notes that she teases Jogia all the time about the fact that he still wanted to be with her, despite her having a young child, not to mention several life-threatening illnesses.

"It was a couple weeks into talking to him. And I was like ... I have to explain to this person the reality that I'm a single mom and how this is going to make everything about this different," Halsey recalls. "I'm also ... having to decide if this is a person that I potentially want to have around my child. And then ... I'm also, like, I have to tell him I'm sick."

Halsey's concerns that Jogia would be "scared" and "turned off" and "run away" because it's "gross" and "too much effort," proved unfounded.

"We're the right fit. And because of that, he ... has the ability to really show up in a way that has given me so much healing, and has made me be able to accept myself, and allow me to say when I don't feel well, or when I don't want to do something," she continues. "I am grateful every day that it was him."

