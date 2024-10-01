Halsey shares photos of 30th birthday party, with "cake and crying and bare feet"

Having faced life-threatening illness, it's no wonder Halsey celebrated her recent birthday milestone with a huge bash, which she says was full of "JOY."

The "Ego" singer turned 30 on Sept. 29 and posted a carousel of photos of her birthday party, along with a lengthy caption. "My life has gone through inexplicable changes the past decade. Some beautiful and awe inspiring, some puzzling and painful. But 30 came like those ten years never happened ... SCREAMING in an Italian American heritage hall with the people I love."

She continued, "I thought the only reason I’d have all these people in a room with me at the same time would be because I was in a wooden box in the center, but there we were. With cake and crying and bare feet. I don’t know how they did it. But they made all the noise of my twenties stop, and replaced it with joy."

Halsey goes on to say that "the universe" and "the stars" gave her "a twenties full of struggle turned lesson turned growth" and replaced it with "JOY as I transition from 29 to 30." She adds that a similar thing happened to her when she transitioned from 19 to 20.



She concludes, "A long caption, I know, but this birthday is symbolic to me for so many reasons. Every birthday till the end of time will be. I am so grateful to see them all arrive. Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

The photos show Halsey singing, blowing out the candles on her cake and hanging out with loved ones, including her reported fiancé, Avan Jogia.

Halsey's gearing up to release her new album, The Great Impersonator, on Oct. 25.

