Halsey shared everything about new track "Lucky" with Britney Spears

Halsey is offering up details about sharing her new song "Lucky" with Britney Spears.

The singer told BBC Radio 1 consulting with Britney on the track that interpolates hers of the same name was a dream.

“It’s definitely like a pinch-me thing, like I didn’t even know she knew who I was,” Halsey said. “So every day I’m kind of just like looking around being like, there’s a 6-year-old girl in my heart that’s freaking out, you know?”

Halsey said they shared the entire process with Britney every step of the way. “I sent her a shot-for-shot treatment of the music video just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it,” she said.

"Lucky" details Halsey's recent difficult heath experiences.

The singer wasn't thrilled about some early fan reactions to the song's music video. "My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet," Halsey wrote in a since-deleted Tumblr post on Tuesday. "Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."

On Friday, Halsey shared more feelings about the beginning of their new musical era to Instagram.

"If you gave me 1 million tries I could have never guessed the events of this release week. the flowers are beautiful, my secret tumblr isn’t secret, I am NOT getting sued, my hands are permanently stained, and my son only wants 'pink hair mommy' to pick him up from school. If this is how it starts I can’t imagine where it’s gonna go," Halsey wrote.

