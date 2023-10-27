Halsey makes relationship with Avan Jogia Instagram official

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Halsey has given her new relationship the hard launch.

The singer has gone Instagram official with her rumored partner, Avan Jogia. The couple attended LA Fashion Week together, where they posed for photos in monochromatic black outfits.

Halsey included a few of these photos in an Instagram carousel posted on Thursday, October 27.

This public debut comes after the pair was pictured holding hands in Hollywood, California, in September. The duo was also spotted together on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, in June.

Halsey announced her split from ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin in April. They share a son, Ender, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!