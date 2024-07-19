Halsey got Britney Spears' "blessing" to sample "Lucky" on her new song

Halsey's upcoming song "Lucky," due July 26, interpolates Britney Spears' song of the same name, and Halsey says that Britney gave her the green light to do it.
In response to a fan asking, "Has Britney reacted to your song yet!? Have you involved her at all?" on social platform X, Halsey replied, "yes of course! I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"
Halsey also told a fan who asked if her upcoming album includes different genres that the record is "all over the place." She explained, "when I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. so I tried to do whatever I'd been wanting to do, but hadn't tried yet."
As for the inspiration behind the album, Halsey explained to another fan that her health struggles are a big part of it. "I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn't tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not," she wrote.
Asked how many tracks the album includes, she wrote, "Too many, I've been told. lol."
The singer also teased a return to the road. When a fan asked if a tour was "realistic," given Halsey's health issues, she wrote, "I'm *running* to the stage."
And when a fan asked what reaction Halsey's son Ender has to his mom's music, she wrote, "I used to listen to demos / mixes in the car when I was driving him to his little pre-school and he would say 'mommy this is a REAL GOOD song!' sometimes haha."
