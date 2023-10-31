Halloween costume roundup: Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and more

Happy Halloween! Here's a roundup of some of the festive costumes celebs wore to celebrate this year.

She may be the queen of Christmas, but today she's all about Halloween. Mariah Carey channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit, donning the signature red dress, purple gloves and auburn hair of the iconic Who Framed Roger Rabbit character.

Christina Aguilera turned back time by dressing up as her Burlesque costar Cher. "No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless," Christina wrote alongside photos of her Halloween look on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After asking their fans to dress up with them at their respective Halloween concerts, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith also got in on the fun. Ed made good use of his ginger hair and went as the creepy doll Chucky, while Sam pulled out the colored contacts and wore a top hat with three devil horns sprouting out of it.

Kelly Clarkson and her eponymous talk show weren't afraid to get spooky. Kelly hosted Tuesday's show dressed as a vampire, complete with fangs, ghostly pale face paint and blood dripping from her eyes. She also started out the broadcast with a performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire."

Justin Bieber wore a coordinated couples costume with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The pair dressed up as adult versions of Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles from the iconic cartoon The Flintstones.

Finally, besties and former Victorious costars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies dressed in a joint costume this year. They channeled their inner Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors, characters from Paul Verhoeven's 1995 erotic thriller, Showgirls.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.