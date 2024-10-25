A Great Big World releases new versions of 'Say Something' for song's 10th anniversary

It's been 10 years since A Great Big World released their hit song "Say Something."

To commemorate the occasion, the duo is releasing new, reimagined versions of the track. Paired in a two-song digital package, "Say Something (revisited)" and "Say Something (ukulele version)" are now available on all streaming and digital platforms.

The revisited version of the song is an acoustic version featuring string arrangement by Rob Moose, while the ukulele version pays homage to the way the song was originally composed over a decade ago.

"’Say Something’ is the song that changed our lives forever,” A Great Big World said in a joint statement. “We are incredibly humbled that so many people have connected to it in the ways that they have. As we begin the next chapter as a band, we wanted to bring things full circle and celebrate the moment with these new recordings.”

