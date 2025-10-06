Graham Norton reportedly shut down Taylor Swift question about having babies

The Taylor Swift episode of The Graham Norton Show, which aired in the U.K. Friday, won't be available on BBC America for a bit. But according to one audience member, certain things happened live during the show that were cut out when the final version hit the airwaves.

An audience member with the TikTok handle @sammienicole_ said that when Norton asked Taylor about her wedding planning, guest Jodie Turner-Smith chimed in with, "What about babies?" Taylor thought Turner-Smith was asking her whether she was going to allow babies to attend her wedding, leading her to reply that nobody under 18 would be coming.

But Turner-Smith pressed on, asking Taylor, "No, no, I mean are you gonna have babies?"

"Graham was so on top of it," @sammienicole_ said. "Instantly he went, 'That's an off-camera conversation to have' and then they moved on. So yeah, that was a big one that got cut out."

In other Taylor news, during her interview with BBC Radio 2 she told host Scott Mills that the big difference between The Life of a Showgirl and The Tortured Poets Department was that when she wrote TTPD, she was "just miserable," but when she released it, she was "so happy."

With the new album, Taylor said, "I'm in a very similar space in my life as to when I wrote it and now that I'm putting it out, which is nice. It's nice when those things are not incongruous."

