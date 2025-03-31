Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Meghan Trainor honored at 'Billboard' Women in Music event

Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Tyla and Meghan Trainor were among the honorees at this year's Billboard Women in Music event, a gala hosted by Laverne Cox that was held March 29 in LA.

Gracie performed her song "I Love You, I'm Sorry," and then received her Songwriter of the Year award from Grammy winner Victoria Monét. In her acceptance speech, she said, "Songwriting is wild. It's sometimes wildly embarrassing…It is our most private diary entries and our loudest clarion calls. It is our hiding place and, sometimes, our very salvation."

She added, "I have been lucky to learn from and write with some of the most wonderful and talented people -- the incomparable Ms. Taylor Swift! I will never stop pinching myself and I will never stop thanking her for the gift of her pen which very much raised me."

Doechii was named Woman of the Year, and in her speech, she noted, "In 2025, lack of inclusion and sexism are, unfortunately, still an issue in this industry." She also shouted out the "brilliant, savvy women on my personal and label teams."

Meghan received the Hitmaker Award and on Instagram, she shouted out those who support her behind the scenes, writing, "I am nothing without all the strong, brilliant, bada** women on my teams." She added the honor made her feel like a "real-life princess."

Other winners included Tyla, who received the Impact Award; JENNIE, who received the Global Force Award; and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, who was named Mother of the Year.

You can watch the event via VIZIO WatchFree+ on demand app.

