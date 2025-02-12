Gracie Abrams, Meghan Trainor among 'Billboard' Women in Music honorees

Gracie Abrams and Meghan Trainor are among the artists who'll be honored at this year's Billboard Women in Music event, scheduled for March 29 in Inglewood, California.

Gracie has been named Songwriter of the Year, while Meghan will receive the Hitmaker Awards. BLACKPINK's Jennie will be honored with the Global Force Award, while Tyla will get the Impact Award. Other honorees this year include country star Megan Moroney, K-pop group aespa, rapper GloRilla and R&B star Muni [Money] Long. In addition, Erykah Badu will get the Icon Award.

Other honorees, including the Woman of the Year recipient, will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event, hosted by Laverne Cox, during a presale via Ticketmaster that starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT using the code WIM25. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

