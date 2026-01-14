Gracie Abrams to make acting debut in A24 film 'Please'

Gracie Abrams set to make her acting debut? That's so true!

The singer will star in the upcoming A24 film Please, ABC Audio has confirmed. Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn is set to direct Abrams in her first-ever professional acting role.

While the film's story details are remaining under wraps, it will be written, directed and produced by Reijn. David Hinojosa will also produce in what will be his third collaboration with Reijn.

This is also the third collaboration between A24 and Reijn, who previously released both the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Nicole Kidman-starring erotic thriller Babygirl. The studio also acquired her debut film, Instinct.

Abrams took to Instagram to celebrate the casting announcement. She posted a screenshot of a news article about it, tagging Reijn and A24 in the caption, where she also wrote, "Please," alongside 10 red heart emojis.

She also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Reijn, alongside an emoji of a woman on her knees.

Abrams was nominated for the best new artist Grammy in 2024 and the best pop duo/group performance for the song "us.," which she made with Taylor Swift, in 2025.

She supported Swift as an opener on The Eras Tour and recently finished her first solo North American arena tour in support of the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

