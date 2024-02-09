Got a "Question ...?" for the Chiefs? Reporters keep asking about Taylor

Heading into the Super Bowl on Sunday, all the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have faced questions from the press. But in the case of the Chiefs, a lot of those questions have been about Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Even the players who aren't dating Taylor have been asked about her.

On Thursday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked to comment on the couple's relationship during a press availability in Las Vegas.

"It's two great people. And they have so much respect for each other, and their professions. I mean, that's why their relationship has been so great," said Mahomes.

The quarterback also denied that their romance has been a distraction for the team.

"I don't think it distracts the team at all," Mahomes said. "I mean, when you come in the building, it's all about football. We have a great culture here. And everybody that's met Taylor knows how great of a person she is. And I think we're just as happy that she's on the headlines as anybody, because we know how great she is."

As for Kelce, he was asked why people are so fascinated by their relationship.

"I think the values that we stand for and just who we are as people," he replied. "We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us. ... I feel like we both have, just, a love for life."

But Travis' tolerance for Taylor questions only goes so far. When a reporter asked him to complete the lyric "Karma is the guy on the ...," he gamely responded, "Chiefs. Of course." But he refused to sing the rest of it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.