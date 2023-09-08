Goo Goo Dolls releasing live album recorded in 1995

Warner Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Goo Goo Dolls are throwing it all the way back with a new live album that isn't new at all.

On October 20, the "Iris" rockers will release Live At The Academy, a concert recorded during the CMJ Music Marathon in New York City on November 21, 1995. You can hear the first track from the album — "Stop the World" — now. The release not only includes the concert, but also the soundcheck and multiple encores.

Among the songs performed is the band's breakthrough hit, "Name," from their 1995 album, A Boy Named Goo.

As previously reported, Goo Goo Dolls, who are in the middle of their The Big Night Out Tour, will release a 25th anniversary vinyl edition of their biggest album, 1998's Dizzy Up the Girl, on September 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!