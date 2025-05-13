Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith & more to perform on 'American Idol' finale

Disney/Christopher Willard
By Andrea Dresdale

The American Idol finale, airing May 18, will be a three-hour, star-studded extravaganza.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will perform together, as will artist-in-residence Jelly Roll. Plus, Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith, Josh Groban, Jessica Simpson, R&B icon Patti LaBelle, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Salt N Pepa and gospel legend Kirk Franklin will all take the stage alongside this year's Top 14 contestants.

During the finale, the top three will give their final performances, and the winner will be revealed live by host Ryan Seacrest.

ABC will air the American Idol finale May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live coast-to-coast; it'll be available the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!