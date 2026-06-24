'Golden' singer EJAE, Sara Bareilles among those invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures

EJAE, winner of the best original song Oscar for 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters,' at the 98th Oscars, March 15, Hollywood, California (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

One has an Oscar and one doesn't. But now they'll both get to vote for who wins Oscars in the future.

Sara Bareilles and HUNTR/X singer EJAE are among the 529 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited to join its ranks as members. EJAE is one of several songwriters who won the 2026 best original song Oscar for co-writing the KPop Demon Hunters smash "Golden."

Sara has never been nominated for an Oscar, but she has written songs for films that have been. Most recently, she co-wrote "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet" for the Oscar-nominated documentary Come See Me in the Good Light.

Sara and EJAE were invited to join the songwriters branch of the academy. Some of the actors who've been invited to join this year include Jacob Elordi, Julia Garner, Josh Gad, Jon Bernthal, Teyana Taylor, Jenna Ortega and Josh O'Connor.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,319, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,338.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 36% women, with 25% of them from underrepresented communities and 22% international.

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