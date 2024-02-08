The Godmother: Gwen Stefani teams up with Carnival for new flagship

Gwen Stefani is a mother of three, but now she's the godmother of one ... extremely big ship.

Gwen has been named the godmother of Carnival's new flagship, Carnival Jubilee, which holds 6,500 guests and 1,750 crew members. Gwen will take part in the ship's naming ceremony in Galveston, Texas, on February 24.

"I am honored to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee," says Gwen in a statement. "Carnival is taking it to the next level of fun while being committed to children's causes and supporting our military families and veterans."

A portion of the naming ceremony will be broadcast live on Carnival's Facebook page starting at 3:30 CT on February 24.

On Sunday, Gwen is headlining the Super Bowl 58 TikTok Tailgate, which you can watch at @NFL on TikTok. On Friday, she's releasing a new collaborative song with her husband, Blake Shelton, called "Purple Irises."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.