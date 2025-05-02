Go to prom with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco; deluxe album out now

Selena Gomez didn't get to go to prom when sAhe was in high school because she's been a professional actor since she was a little girl. So her fiancé, Benny Blanco, decided to throw her her own private prom — and then turned it into a video for "Talk," one of the songs on the newly released deluxe version of their album.

In the clip, Benny sports a tux and Selena wears a strapless purple dress. They take a limo to the mall, where they go to one of those photo places and pose for a zillion cheesy pics. Then they drive to Santa Monica, where Benny has arranged for a huge prom party with decorations, a DJ, dancing, drinks and more.

It's all too adorable, especially at the end, when the couple is embracing on the dance floor and Benny says to Selena, "Hey! You know you're my best friend, right?" To which she replies, "My best friend, baby."

"Talk" is based on the 1998 single "Never There" by the band CAKE.

In addition to "Talk," the deluxe version of their album, called I Said I Love You First ... And You Said It Back, includes six new tracks: the fan favorite "Stained"; a collab with rapper GloRilla called "Cowboy"; a new remix of "Bluest Flame"; "Guess You Can Say I'm In Love," featuring vocals and production from Greg Gonzalez from the band Cigarettes After Sex; an acoustic version of the Gracie Abrams collab "Call Me When You Break Up"; and a live version of "How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten."

