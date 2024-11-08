Girls night: Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Taylor, Sabrina, Billie, Chappell & more score big

It's 2024, and Taylor Swift is competing against The Beatles for the Grammy Record of the Year.

That was just one surprise from the 67th annual Grammy Awards nominations, revealed live online Nov. 8. The Record of the Year category pits Taylor and Post Malone's "Fortnite" against The Beatles' "final" single, "Now and Then," which was created by melding old recordings of the late John Lennon and George Harrison with new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Other Record of the Year nominees are Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," Charli XCX's "360," Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"

As you can tell by that list, it's going to be girls night at the Grammys, since Beyoncé is the lead nominee with 11 nods overall, followed by Charli XCX and Billie Eilish with seven and Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift with six. Representing for the men, it's Kendrick and Post Malone, each with seven.

The Grammys air live from LA on Feb. 2 on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Here are the nominees in the "big four" categories and the main pop music categories:

Record Of The Year

"Now And Then" – The Beatles

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli XCX

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone



Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift



Song Of The Year (Award to Songwriters)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die With A Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)



Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bodyguard" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" – Charli XCX

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"us." – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

"LEVII'S JEANS" – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

"Guess" – Charli XCX & Billie Eilish

"the boy is mine" – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

"Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift



Best Dance Pop Recording

"Make You Mine" – Madison Beer

"Von dutch" – Charli xcx

"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish

"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan

