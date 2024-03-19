Gin Blossoms/Toad the Wet Sprocket summer tour will be an "emotional connection" for the band and their fans

This summer, '90s hitmakers Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket have teamed up for a co-headlining tour with special guests Vertical Horizon. Tickets are on sale now, and Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson says this bill won't just be nostalgic for the fans — it'll also be nostalgic for the two groups.

Back in 1992, Toad the Wet Sprocket took Gin Blossoms out as their opening act, which was the "Hey Jealousy" band's first major national exposure. "It was a big tour. It went on for like three and a half months. It was probably something like 60 or 70 shows," Wilson explains. "And a lot of people think back to that time of their life, and our two bands are there together in their memories."

Since Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket go back so far, Wilson says this tour is more meaningful to him than previous tours his band has done with other '90s acts.

"It's a very special connection, and I'm glad we could put this together and that it works economically for us to be able to make it happen," notes Wilson. "The fact that it can work for the business at large is wonderful, because for me, it's more of an emotional connection with the fans and with my tour mates."

On this tour, Toad will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Dulcinea, featuring the hits "Fall Down" and "Something's Always Wrong. In addition to "Hey Jealousy," Gin Blossoms will deliver '90s classics songs like "Found Out About You," "Til I Hear It From You" and "Until I Fall Away."

The tour launches August 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and runs through August 24 in Essex Junction, Vermont. For all dates and ticket info, visit GinBlossoms.net or ToadtheWetSprocket.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.