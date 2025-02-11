Gigi Perez approves of Joe Jonas' 'Sailor Song' cover

By Andrea Dresdale

Joe Jonas figures he's doing all your lovers out there a favor with one of his latest Instagram videos.

Joe posted a clip of himself onstage singing "Sailor Song," the breakout hit by Gigi Perez. "Won't you kiss me on the mouth and love me like a sailor/ And when you get a taste, can you tell me what's my flavor?" he sings. "I don't believe in God but I believe that you're my savior."

"Singing this to your Valentine so you don't have to," Joe captioned the video.

While Gigi, who's gay, originally wrote the song about a woman, she doesn't seem to have a problem with Joe singing it. She wrote in the comments, "Absolutely beautiful Joeeeeee." And on her Instagram Story, she reposted the video and captioned it, "So damn beautiful u have me crying Joe."

Gigi's headlining tour starts in April in New York City. As for Joe, he's in Toronto filming a Disney+ Christmas movie with his brothers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

