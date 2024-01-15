Get your Justin Bieber-adjacent NHL All-Star jersey now

Justin Bieber wears new NHL All-Star jersey/Tyrell Hampton

By Andrea Dresdale

After Justin Bieber's fashion brand, drew house, created reversible alternate jerseys for his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, it's taken its hockey apparel to the next level.

All the jerseys for the All-Star Game on February 3, hosted by the Maple Leafs, will be drew house-designed. There are four versions: blue, red, yellow and white, one for each All-Star team; each has a 22-inch-high NHL shield in bubble letters.

You can buy your own version of the jerseys now at adidas.comadidas.caNHLShop.comNHLShop.ca and other retailers.

Justin has already been confirmed to attend the NHL All-Star Game and will reportedly be one of the team captains. In the U.S., the All-Star Game will air February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!