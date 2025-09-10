Get a behind-the-curtain look at Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is offering a special incentive to preorder her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on iTunes.

If you do, you'll get to watch something called "A Look Behind the Curtain" on release day. It's not clear what it is, only that it's some sort of visual content.

Taylor has already given fans multiple reasons to preorder physical copies of the album: She's offered limited-edition vinyl variants with different cover art, unique poems and posters.

In other Taylor news, it turns out that the CW series The Vampire Diaries could have had a Taylor cameo, but the show's co-creator and showrunner, Julie Plec, decided against it.

According to People, in the new book I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries, Plec says, "The CW did ask us if we wanted to do a Taylor Swift cameo, and we said no." She said it didn't feel appropriate for the world building they were doing in the show's first season, which aired in 2009.

"This isn't 7th Heaven where Taylor can show up and do a free concert at the high school and make it feel somehow real," she explained of the supernatural teen drama. "It will take us all out of it, it will take this very sort of timeless little community and make it feel too contemporary."

In 2009, Taylor was still straddling the line between pop and country with hits like "You Belong With Me."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.