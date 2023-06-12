GAYLE announces the Scared But Trying Tour, has new song on 'Barbie' soundtrack

Now that she's opened for both Taylor Swift and Pink, GAYLE is ready to go out on her own.

The "abcdefu" singer has announced the Scared But Trying Tour, which gets underway in Tampa, Florida, on October 17 and is set to wrap up in her hometown of Nashville on November 15. A presale starts June 13 at 10 a.m.; the general on-sale date is June 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit GAYLE's official website for the full details.

GAYLE has also recorded a new song called "butterflies" for the soundtrack of the highly anticipated Barbie movie. Both the album and the movie arrive July 21.

As if that wasn't enough, GAYLE also co-wrote Kelly Clarkson's single "Me." She'll continue to open for Pink's Summer Carnival tour on and off through mid-July. In August, she'll open for two more Swift shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Going on tour with Taylor Swift and Pink have been some of the most exciting and terrifying moments of my life," GAYLE says in a statement. "Before walking on stage, I would get nauseous and it would be hard for me to control my breathing, but no matter how I felt, I would try and do it anyways. The last couple of years have been a whirlwind, but I’ve continued to do things even though I was afraid."

"The thought of going on my own tour is very intimidating to me, but over time, I’ve learned I can do things even though I’m afraid," she adds. "With this tour, I am scared, but I’m ready to try.”

