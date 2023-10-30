'Friends' superfan Charlie Puth pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth paid tribute to Matthew Perry over the weekend, after the Friends star passed away at age 54.



Charlie, a known Friends superfan, performed the Friends theme song — The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You" — during his Sunday show in Melbourne, Australia. He then transitioned into his 2015 song "See You Again," a poignant song about loss that was originally written as a tribute to late actor Paul Walker and used in the Furious 7 film.



A fan captured the moment in a video posted to TikTok. "This gave me full body chills. RIP Matthew Perry," one person commented. Another wrote, "He did this and then See you Again whattt. that song makes me sob everytime. But now I'm sobbing even harder."



Back in 2019, Charlie tested his knowledge of Friends trivia with Courteney Cox on the Billboard show Quizzed. He later became real-life friends with Courteney, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.



When news broke of the HBO Max Friends reunion special, which aired in 2021, Charlie told E! News he'd do anything to be a part of it. "I could play Chandler's long lost son," he said. "People think that I am very similar to him."

