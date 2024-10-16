Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel in Argentina: Police

HUGO Launch Party With Liam Payne - Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 03: Liam Payne performing at the HUGO Launch Party at Wriezener Karree on July 03, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Hugo Boss) (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Payne joined One Direction at the group's inception in 2010 after appearing on the show X Factor. The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song "Strip That Down" in 2017 and the album LP1 in 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.