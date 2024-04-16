Forget "Stick Season" — it's golf and hockey season for Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan won't be trading his sticks for golf clubs anytime soon, but he's thrilled that the guy who won the Masters is evidently a fan.

After Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, he posted an Instagram Reel of his victory and press conference, set to Noah's song "Forever." Noah reposted it on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Oh my!! @scottie.scheffler using my song in his victory video after his INCREDIBLE @themasters win! I am so honored! this guy is one of the greats!"

And in other Noah Kahan-related sports news, he posted a photo of himself posing with the Stanley Cup ahead of the playoffs on April 20. "Stanley's are all the rave right now," he wrote, joking about the popular line of water bottles of the same name. "And I got to hold the coolest one of all."

Noah also reposted a video to his Instagram Story made by comedian and actor Patton Oswalt: It shows Oswalt driving his daughter and her friends around and looking disgusted while they sing "Stick Season" at the top of their lungs.

Noah commented, "Unfortunately my music has irritated Uber drivers and dad-chauffeurs around the globe.. lol they sound awesome though!! Hope you guys can make it to a show someday."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.