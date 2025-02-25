Forget lawyers — Chappell Roan's moving on to 'The Plumber' edition of 'The Giver'

Chappell Roan recently announced she was releasing a 7-inch vinyl version — called "The Lawyer" edition — of her song "The Giver," which she'd debuted last year on Saturday Night Live. Those sold out, so now you can order "The Plumber" edition.

The new single is pressed on blue-and-white vinyl and features a photo of Chappell dressed like a plumber, holding a toilet plunger in her hand. Like "The Lawyer" edition, it ships in August.

Chappell promoted "The Lawyer" edition with billboards of herself dressed as "LA's finest divorce lawyer," featuring captions like, "Your ex's worst nightmare. I'll get the job done. They'll take it like a taker!" along with an invitation to call 620-HOT-TO-GO. Now there are billboards promoting her plumbing services, with the tagline, "Showing crack is back. I get the job done! Call Pink Pony Plumbing at 620-HOT-TO-GO."

If you call that number, you're prompted to choose services including dentist, attorney, plumbing and private investigator. Whichever you choose, you get a clip of "The Giver." Based on that, you should probably expect to see more "editions" of "The Giver" being offered in the coming weeks.

"The Giver" is thought to be part of Chappell's next album, but there isn't any other information on the project.

