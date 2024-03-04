Find out when Katy Perry's episode of 'Peppa Pig' will air

Last year, Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, revealed that they'd be voicing characters on the Nickelodeon kids' show Peppa Pig. Now, we know when their episodes will air.

The three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Special will air at 9 a.m. ET/PT from March 25 through March 28 as part of Peppa Pig Wedding Week, an event marking the 20th anniversary of the character. Katy will play a dress maker, Ms. Leopard, while Orlando will play Mr. Raccoon, a jeweler. They'll both help with the wedding of Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow.

In a statement, Katy says, "Peppa is so relatable and warm, and her stories teach lessons of good values and integrity that I am modeling for my daughter It feels like a warm cup of tea all the time! How could I say no?"

"Peppa is an icon, and I thought I should give my KatyCats the collab they’ve been asking for!" she continued. "Plus whatever makes me cool with my toddler is what I’m into these days!”

Orlando added, “The fact that I get to be Mr. Raccoon and I can run around the kitchen pretending to be Mr. Raccoon when [our daughter Daisy is] watching it, she will just be so delighted.”

