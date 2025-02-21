Fans will flip for this Benson Boone news

Jonathan Weiner
By Andrea Dresdale

After scoring the biggest-selling global single of 2024 with "Beautiful Things," Benson Boone is prepping new music for 2025.

On Instagram Friday, he announced a brand-new song is coming Feb. 28. He's shown in the video posing for a picture, then jumping over the photographer's head and going into a front somersault, before jumping up and walking out of the studio.

He lip-syncs a line of the song: "Sorry I'm here for someone else/ It's good to see your face."

The upbeat track is called "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else." It's not clear if it's a standalone single, the lead track from a new album or maybe a bonus track on a deluxe version of Benson's debut, Fireworks & Rollerblades, which came out last April.

