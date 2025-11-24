Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' premiere deported from Singapore

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the 'Wicked: For Good' Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been deported to Australia, according to Singapore state media.

Johnson Wen was deported to Australia on Sunday and has been barred from re-entering Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges last week, the 26-year-old was sentenced to nine days in jail.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen "attention-seeking" and said he "showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again," pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

"And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here," the judge said, according to CNA. "Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions."

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of about $1,500.

Wen accosted Grande at the film's premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13.

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction. Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo physically placed herself between Wen and Grande, before security dragged him away.

