Fan sets Guinness World Record for identifying the most The Weeknd songs in a minute

Do you love a musical artist so much that you know every single word to every single song they ever did and can instantly identify them just by their lyrics? Well, apparently, there's a Guinness World Record for that.

Karla O'Brien, 21, became the first-ever record holder for the most The Weeknd songs identified from the lyrics in one minute. Starting with a minimum of 25, Karla named 31 songs by the Canadian star.

Karla has been a fan for about 10 years and says, "I’ve known every lyric of every Weeknd song for so many years and it’s really just second nature to me. My friends love to quiz me because I can also identify any Weeknd song by sound within the first one or two seconds.”

The college senior, who's seen The Weeknd in concert three times, adds, "I speak for many fans when I say his music saved my life."

And apparently this world record isn't unusual. In January, a Taylor Swift fan set a new Guinness World Record for most Taylor songs identified by their lyrics in one minute: 34.

