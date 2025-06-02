Extra'Ordinary' success: Alex Warren is #1 in the US

After spending 11 weeks at #1 in the U.K., Alex Warren has scored the same achievement in the good ol' U.S. of A.

"Ordinary" has topped the Billboard Hot 100, making it his first leader on that chart. He's the only solo male artist so far this year to score a debut #1 hit. Meanwhile, "Bloodline," his new song with Jelly Roll, debuts at #32, giving him two top-40 hits simultaneously.

Prior to "Ordinary," the highest Alex had gotten on the Hot 100 was "Burning Down," which peaked at #69 last year.

But wait, there's more: "Ordinary" is officially the biggest song in the entire world, because in addition to it being on top in the U.S., it's spending a fifth week on top of the Billboard Global 200 chart.

"Ordinary" is from the deluxe version of Alex's debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1). There's no release date for chapter 2, but "Bloodline" will be a part of that project.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.