Experience Doja Cat's tour in VR later this month

If you didn't get a chance to experience Doja Cat's recently concluded The Scarlet Tour in person, she's offering fans the next best thing: a VR version of the projection.

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR was filmed during the Detroit stop of the tour and will premiere January 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley. If you can't watch it live, replays will be available for several weeks afterward. You need a Meta Quest VR headset to fully experience the event.

“Bringing The Scarlet Tour to life was an amazing experience for me. Taking it from an idea to real life and sharing that with my fans at arenas was surreal and rewarding," says Doja in a statement.

"To now be able to share the live show through VR with Meta and [production company] The Diamond Bros ... is a perfect way for fans who did not get to come to a show to feel like they did," she adds. "I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created.”

