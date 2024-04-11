"End of the Beginning" artist Djo aka actor Joe Keery wants to tour "sooner rather than later"

Now that Djo's song "End of the Beginning" has gone from a viral sensation to a top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit, the guy behind Djo — Stranger Things actor Joe Keery — thinks it's time for him to get out in front of fans.

In the past, Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix series, hid behind the Djo name because he wanted his music to succeed on its own. Now that it has, Keery says, he's not so worried about hiding who he is.

"The fact that this all popped off naturally and happened on its own is best possible scenario for me," he tells Billboard. "I'm really happy that it has happened this way."

Asked about a tour, he says, "I’ve got a fair amount of work ahead of me on the show, but the plan would be to do that sooner rather than later. And hopefully to do it right."

"This kind of reaction to this song has been a little bit of a wake-up call like, 'Oh, people are actually listening to this! This exists in the world,'" Keery says of the song's virality. "To see that physically embodied at the shows would be overwhelming I’m sure, but extremely exciting."

"Live performance is what got me into being an artist in the first place. Just doing plays and enjoying the energy you get in a live setting. I definitely am itching to get out there. At the end of the day, it’s really about the live experience."

Keery is currently filming the final season of Stranger Things and can also be seen in Fargo season 5 as Gator, the son of Jon Hamm's character, Roy Tillman.

