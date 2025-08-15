Elizabeth Taylor's son approves of Taylor Swift's new song 'Elizabeth Taylor'

In the lyrics of her song "...Ready for It?" Taylor Swift namechecked the late actor, activist and icon Elizabeth Taylor, and her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl includes a song that's simply titled "Elizabeth Taylor." Taylor's son, for one, is totally okay with that.

Christopher Wilding, Taylor's son from her second marriage to actor Michael Wilding, tells TMZ that he sees Taylor as a "rare, positive role model for young girls," adding he's always "admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes."

According to TMZ, Wilding feels his mother and Taylor shared "similar qualities," and feels they would have gotten along if they'd ever met each other. Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011. As per TMZ, Wilding also thinks it would be great if Taylor's song, which he hasn't heard, encourages people to learn more about his mother's life and legacy.

The Life of a Showgirl is out Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.