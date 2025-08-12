Electric 'Lovebug': Win the Jonas Brothers' 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Jonas Brothers are taking a custom yellow 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric bus on the road with them, and when they're done with it, you could take it home.

The group has teamed up with the fundraising platform Alltroo to raffle off the bus as a fundraiser for Beyond Type 1, the nonprofit that Nick Jonas co-founded to improve the lives of people living with diabetes via tools, education and peer support.

You can enter now at alltroo.com; the more money you donate, the more chances you'll have to win. For example, if you donate $25, you'll get 150 entries, while 50 bucks gets you 400 entries. Plus, if you attend any of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming concerts, you'll be able to scan a QR code to donate and enter.

The winner will be revealed Nov. 14, World Diabetes Day, which is two days before Nick marks the 20th anniversary of his own Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, and one day before the 10th anniversary of Beyond Type 1's founding.

Nick says in a statement, "Ten years ago, we hit the road with a goal to change what it means to live with diabetes. Since then, Beyond Type 1 has grown into the world's largest digital diabetes community."

He notes that over the years, the charity has "challenged stigma, built community, provided life-saving resources, and collectively driven global innovation toward prevention and cure." He adds, "This milestone is a moment to rally even more support for our mission, and partnering with Alltroo helps us do that in a powerful, engaging way."

