Ed Sheeran wants YOU — to make the videos for his new album

Ed Sheeran is shaking things up with his new album, Autumn Variations.

On Instagram, he writes, "Autumn Variations is the first album I'm putting out on my own label, I really wanna make it the most fan focused project I've done, so I want you guys to make the videos for it."

"If you have any creative friends or family, tag them below, submit ideas with the full link in the bio," he continues. "The best ideas will be made the official videos for the album. Can’t wait to see what you do ! Deadline is this Friday."

"You don't have to be a professional music video person, you can just be a creative, art, anything," Ed adds in the video accompanying the post. "We're gonna choose 14 people from 14 countries to make 14 videos."

If you go to the link, you'll find a form to complete with things like which song you want to make the video for and how much of a budget you're going to need to make it happen. Winners will be notified by email.

Autumn Variations will be out September 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.