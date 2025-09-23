Ed Sheeran taps Myles Smith as opening act for North American LOOP tour

Myles Smith and Ed Sheeran attend the 'Time 100' event in New York City, April, 2025 (Getty Images)

Myles Smith opened for Ed Sheeran in Europe this year, and he's going to continue in that role in 2026.

The "Stargazing" singer announced on Instagram that he'll be opening for Ed on the North American leg of the "Sapphire" singer's upcoming LOOP tour, which gets underway June 20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"The Sheerios have spoken, the higher powers have listened, and The Jaffa Cakes are heading to the US," Myles wrote. A Jaffa Cake is a chocolate-and-orange British cookie, and it's Myles' facetious way of describing himself and Ed as a pair.

He added on his Instagram Story, seemingly addressing Ed, "Genuinely humbled to be asked to come for round 2. U guys truly feel like family. Love ya brev."

"Thrift Shop" rapper Macklemore and "7 Years" singer Lukas Graham will also be supporting Ed on various dates of the tour.

Meanwhile, if you want to see Myles in a smaller venue before he hits stadiums with Ed, he's playing an intimate show Oct. 9 in Austin, Texas, sponsored by White Claw. Visit WhiteClaw.com/musicRSVP to get more details.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.