Ed Sheeran sets NYC 'Autumn Variations' pop-up with corn maze, pumpkin painting

Ed Sheeran is going all in with the fall theme of his new album, Autumn Variations, which comes out on Friday, September 29.

He's partnering with American Express for a pop-up Autumn Variations experience, which will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza. In addition to the normal exclusive merchandise, fans will enjoy a corn maze and pumpkin painting, as well as various photo ops.

On his Instagram, Ed posted a video of himself saying that he's really excited about the release of Autumn Variations. He says, "I haven't released a record independently since I was, like, 19, so I'm super excited to just put an album out for the sake of putting an album out and not having the commercial pressures around it."

"So yeah: no singles, no videos and I hope you love it," he continues. "It's meant to just feel like a warm hug."

