Ed Sheeran scores second top five debut of 2023 with 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran didn't release any singles or videos for his new album Autumn Variations, but he still promoted it with a surprise live album recorded in fans' living rooms, a pub crawl, a pop-up shop and other fun activities. The result? His second top five album of 2023.

Autumn Variations entered the Billboard Top 200 at #4 with first-week sales of just under 62,000. His previous album, - (Subtract), debuted at #2 back in May. Autumn Variations is Ed's seventh U.S. top-10 album of his career.

The album also debuted at #1 back home in the U.K. Reacting to that on Instagram, Ed wrote, "It's been so wonderful spending so much time with all you lot over the past month. See you next year when we press play on some big pop stuff finally."

The next "big pop stuff" album Ed releases will presumably be the start of a brand-new series for him, since - (Subtract) was the final installment of his Mathematics albums, which included + (Plus), x (Multiply), ÷ (Divide) and = (Equals).

